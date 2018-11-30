Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing Vegas
Koskinen will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen played well in the month of November, compiling a 6-2-1 record while maintaining a 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home matchup with a surging Golden Knights club that's won five consecutive games.
