Koskinen will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen played well in the month of November, compiling a 6-2-1 record while maintaining a 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home matchup with a surging Golden Knights club that's won five consecutive games.