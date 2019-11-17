Koskinen made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The 31-year-old netminder came up with some big stops as the Oilers took a 4-2 lead into the second intermission, but Koskinen couldn't withstand the final push from Dallas, as Edmonton got outshot 16-4 over the third period and OT. On the year, Koskinen is an impressive 7-1-2 with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage.