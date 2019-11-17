Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Fades late in OT loss
Koskinen made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.
The 31-year-old netminder came up with some big stops as the Oilers took a 4-2 lead into the second intermission, but Koskinen couldn't withstand the final push from Dallas, as Edmonton got outshot 16-4 over the third period and OT. On the year, Koskinen is an impressive 7-1-2 with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.