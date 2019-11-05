Koskinen allowed three goals on 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Koskinen wasn't at his best in the contest, but he did enough to earn the Oilers a point in the contest. The Finnish netminder is now 5-1-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage through eight appearances. Coach Dave Tippett has typically allowed his goalies to start two games in a row -- if that pattern holds true, Koskinen would go again versus the Blues on Wednesday, but it's far from a guarantee.