Koskinen allowed four goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

With Mike Smith on the bench for Edmonton's playoff tune-up, Koskinen gave up three unanswered goals in the third period, including a soft Matthew Highmore backhander in the slot that appeared to handcuff the goaltender. Koskinen scuffled down the stretch, posting an .869 save percentage in his four May starts. Smith is locked and loaded as Edmonton's go-to netminder for the postseason.