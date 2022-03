Koskinen made 23 saves on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

Koskinen could not quite hold on Tuesday. After being given a 1-0 lead through the first period, the netminder surrendered a pair in the second period to go down 2-1, and after two consecutive goals for Edmonton gave Koskinen the chance to win, he surrendered two unanswered goals before Tyler Seguin's empty net goal ended things for good. The loss ends a four-game winning streak for the veteran netminder.