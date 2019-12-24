Koskinen yielded three goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Monday.

Koskinen couldn't protect a one-goal lead in the third period, instead taking the loss as the Canucks rallied. The Finn has alternated victories and defeats over his last five games. He's now at 13-7-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 24 contests. The Oilers host the rival Flames on Friday.