Koskinen stopped 20 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

It wasn't a pretty performance from Koskinen, but another big game from Connor McDavid helped to cover the Finnish goalie's mistakes. The 32-year-old Koskinen is at 12-11-0 with a 2.99 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 23 appearances. Since the Oilers clinched a playoff spot with Monday's win, Koskinen could see a bit more work near the end of the regular season to keep Mike Smith fresh ahead of the postseason.