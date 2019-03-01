Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Finally sharpening game
Koskinen made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.
Koskinen's game has sharpened in the last five games -- he's 3-1-1 and has allowed 12 goals in that span. The Oil need him to keep this strong play up if they have any shot at a postseason berth. We're not sold on him yet -- this uptick in play has been short and sweet, relative to the queasiness of his overall play.
