Koskinen made 23 saves on 25 shots in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Koskinen kept the Senators off the board through 30 minutes, but Cedric Paquette spoiled the shutout in the second period. Tim Stutzle added a tally in the final minute of the game as well. The 32-year-old Koskinen improved to 5-6-0 with a 3.31 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 11 appearances. Troy Grosenick has completed his quarantine and could begin to snag some playing time away from Koskinen, but that might not happen until a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday in Ottawa.