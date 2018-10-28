Koskinen made 24 saves Saturday to record his first NHL win since 2011. The Oilers defeated the Predators 5-3.

Koskinen had not played in the NHL since Feb. 13, 2011 and spent the last five seasons in the KHL. He did allow a hat trick to Filip Forsberg, but the performance was outstanding otherwise. The Oilers need wins and this win could spell more starts for Koskinen in the short term.