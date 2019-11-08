Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets Friday's starting nod
Koskinen will patrol the home crease Friday against the Devils, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
After Koskinen started off the season hot, owning a 5-0-0 record, a 2.35 GAA and a .927 save percentage over his first five outings, things have stalled out in the wins department in his last two, He should have a good shot at earning his sixth victory of the campaign Friday versus a Devils squad that ranks worst in the league in average goal differential (-2.17 goals per game) and goals per game (1.67) on the road.
