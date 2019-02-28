Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets hook against Leafs
Koskinen allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz early in the second period of Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 30-year-old had little chance on the first three Toronto goals and even came up with a couple of big saves, but after William Nylander beat him from a bad angle to make it a 4-1 game, Ken Hitchcock gave him the hook. Koskinen's recent performances have mirrored the Oilers as a whole -- he's now 2-4-3 through 10 outings in February with a 3.08 GAA and an .898 save percentage.
