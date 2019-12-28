Koskinen yielded four goals on 24 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.

Koskinen was replaced by Mike Smith after Elias Lindholm scored late in the second period. By then, the damage was done, and Koskinen took the loss to fall to 13-8-2. He's at a 2.76 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 25 games. The Finn has dropped five of his last seven starts -- Smith should be considered likely to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers.