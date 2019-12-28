Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets hook in second period
Koskinen yielded four goals on 24 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.
Koskinen was replaced by Mike Smith after Elias Lindholm scored late in the second period. By then, the damage was done, and Koskinen took the loss to fall to 13-8-2. He's at a 2.76 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 25 games. The Finn has dropped five of his last seven starts -- Smith should be considered likely to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.