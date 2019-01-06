Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets pulled in first period
Koskinen allowed three goals on eight shots during the first 13:57 before getting pulled in a 4-0 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
The 30-year-old started the 2019 calendar year on the right foot with a great start Wednesday, but he just didn't get settled in Saturday night. Despite the strong performance Wednesday, Koskinen is now 1-5-0 with an .869 save percentage in his last six games. Clearly, his magnificent run to begin the season, where he posted a .930 save percentage in 16 games, is finished. Owners should think twice about streaming Koskinen.
