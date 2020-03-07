Koskinen will start Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Koskinen has earned this start, turning aside 42 of 43 shots in a win over Dallas on Tuesday before relieving an ineffective Mike Smith and stopping all 10 shots he faced in a failed comeback bid Thursday in Chicago. He has a nice opportunity to keep the good times rolling against a bottom-five Blue Jackets offense that's scoring only 2.60 goals per game.