Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets Saturday's start
Koskinen will start Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.
Koskinen has earned this start, turning aside 42 of 43 shots in a win over Dallas on Tuesday before relieving an ineffective Mike Smith and stopping all 10 shots he faced in a failed comeback bid Thursday in Chicago. He has a nice opportunity to keep the good times rolling against a bottom-five Blue Jackets offense that's scoring only 2.60 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.