Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets start in Buffalo
Koskinen will man the visitor's crease for Monday's road game versus the Sabres.
Koskinen is coming off consecutive wins, including a 30-save shutout in his last start. Back on Jan. 14, Koskinen made 41 saves in a 7-2 win over Buffalo, mind you, that game took place in Edmonton. With Monday's contest being played in Sabres country, Koskinen will be hoping for a repeat performance and has a good chance of coming away with a win, as the hosts have lost three of four and seven of their last 10.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...