Koskinen will man the visitor's crease for Monday's road game versus the Sabres.

Koskinen is coming off consecutive wins, including a 30-save shutout in his last start. Back on Jan. 14, Koskinen made 41 saves in a 7-2 win over Buffalo, mind you, that game took place in Edmonton. With Monday's contest being played in Sabres country, Koskinen will be hoping for a repeat performance and has a good chance of coming away with a win, as the hosts have lost three of four and seven of their last 10.