Koskinen will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Koskinen has struggled in the month of February, suffering four consecutive losses while posting an ugly 3.56 GAA and .873 save percentage in five appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to start righting the ship while snapping his seven-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 2.58 goals per contest on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.