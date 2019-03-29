Koskinen will patrol the crease in Thursday's home matchup with the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Koskinen wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against LA, surrendering four goals on 38 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 24th win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a home game against a Dallas team that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.