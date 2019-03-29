Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod
Koskinen will patrol the crease in Thursday's home matchup with the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Koskinen wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against LA, surrendering four goals on 38 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 24th win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a home game against a Dallas team that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Wins behind eight goals•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing LA•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Helps team keep pace for wild card•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine versus Ottawa•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Bests Blue Jackets•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Back for more against Blue Jackets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...