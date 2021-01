Koskinen will start between the pipes for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Mike Smith was expected to start the second leg of the back-to-back, but with Smith surprisingly inactive, the team will turn to Koskinen again. The Finn was roughed up by Vancouver on Wednesday, surrendering five goals on 35 shots. Stuart Skinner was called up from the taxi squad to handle No. 2 duties Thursday with Smith sidelined.