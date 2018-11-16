Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod Saturday
Koskinen will be between the pipes versus the Flames on Saturday.
Koskinen will make his sixth appearance in the Oilers' previous nine outings, as he attempts to usurp Cam Talbot from the starting job in Edmonton. On the year, Koskinen is 4-1-0 with one shutout and a .918 save percentage. The Finnish netminder could face a heavy workload Saturday, considering Calgary is averaging 34.1 shots (fifth highest in the league).
