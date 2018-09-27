Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod Thursday
Koskinen will be between the pipes for the full 60 minutes against Arizona on Thursday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Koskinen is likely getting his last chance to prove to team brass that he deserves the No. 2 spot behind Cam Talbot over Al Montoya. The Finn is likely still fighting an uphill battle, but a strong performance versus the Yotes could change the tide.
