Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod
Koskinen will guard the cage in Tuesday's home matchup with the Stars.
Koskinen was pretty sharp in his last start Friday against Anaheim, stopping 23 of 25 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his sixth win of the season in a home matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.08 goals per game on the road this year, 28th in the NHL.
