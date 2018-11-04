Koskinen moved to 3-0 on the season with a 23-save, 4-3 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

He stood tall on two power plays and only allowed the third goal near the end of the game when the Wings turned up the heat. Koskinen is performing well at the same time as Cam Talbot is starting to show he might return to his 2016-17 heights. It's a nice luxury for the Oilers to have both men playing well. And a must-have if they want to get to the playoffs.