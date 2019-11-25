Koskinen stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes on Sunday.

The Finn wasn't sharp through 65 minutes of hockey, but he stopped Nick Schmaltz, Conor Garland and Vinnie Hinostroza in the shootout to get the win. Koskinen improved to 9-1-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. Koskinen has been a solid goalie throughout the year, but he would be in for a tough task if he draws Wednesday's start versus the Avalanche.