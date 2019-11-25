Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets win in shootout
Koskinen stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes on Sunday.
The Finn wasn't sharp through 65 minutes of hockey, but he stopped Nick Schmaltz, Conor Garland and Vinnie Hinostroza in the shootout to get the win. Koskinen improved to 9-1-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. Koskinen has been a solid goalie throughout the year, but he would be in for a tough task if he draws Wednesday's start versus the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.