Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Getting team points
Koskinen stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas.
Koskinen was spotted a 2-0 lead early in the second period but couldn't hold on. While he's earned his team a point in four straight starts with a 2-0-2 record, it's looking like too little too late for the Oilers, who find themselves six points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with five games to play. You can expect Koskinen to keep getting the call in the crease as long as Edmonton's still holding out hope for a playoff berth.
