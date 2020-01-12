Koskinen surrendered four goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Koskinen hadn't started in a week and a half, and it showed at times in a back-and-forth game. The Finn ultimately took the loss thanks to an Elias Lindholm power-play goal in the third period. Koskinen slipped to 14-9-2 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 27 games this season. With Mike Smith winning three straight outings, expect Koskinen to return to the backup role Tuesday against the Predators.