Play

Koskinen surrendered four goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Koskinen hadn't started in a week and a half, and it showed at times in a back-and-forth game. The Finn ultimately took the loss thanks to an Elias Lindholm power-play goal in the third period. Koskinen slipped to 14-9-2 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 27 games this season. With Mike Smith winning three straight outings, expect Koskinen to return to the backup role Tuesday against the Predators.

More News
Our Latest Stories