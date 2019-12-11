Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gives up six spot at home
Koskinen stopped 26 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Koskinen and the Oilers trailed 3-0 by the time the first intermission rolled around. The 31-year-old has turned in a consistent season for Edmonton, but the six goals allowed Tuesday represented a season high. Head coach Dave Tippett has not shied away from giving his goaltenders the opportunity to bounce back immediately following a rough start, so Koskinen could very well be back between the pipes Thursday at Minnesota.
