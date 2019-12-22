Koskinen stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Koskinen didn't have his best stuff, but the Oilers' offense was good enough to cover their goalie's flaws. The Finn has allowed nine goals over his last four games with a 2-2-0 record in that span. Koskinen improved to 13-6-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 23 games this year. He's been more consistent than Mike Smith, which could result in another start for Koskinen on Monday versus the Canucks.