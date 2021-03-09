Koskinen stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Koskinen let in a goal to Evgenii Dadonov from a bad angle in the opening minute. After that, only a well-placed shot from Tim Stutzle was able to beat the 32-year-old goalie. Koskinen improved to 8-9-0 with a 3.30 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 17 games. The Finn has taken a backseat to Mike Smith lately, but the Oilers have a back-to-back versus the Senators on Friday and the Canucks on Saturday. That should allow Koskinen to get another start this week.