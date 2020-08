Koskinen stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2.

It was another high-scoring battle between these two teams, but Koskinen was able to do enough to keep the Oilers ahead, with the help of a Connor McDavid hat trick. Koskinen has allowed four goals on 45 shots in the equivalent of one-and-a-half games, but it's hard to image head coach Dave Tippett going back to Mike Smith for Wednesday's Game 3 clash.