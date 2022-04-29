Koskinen allowed four goals on 44 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Koskinen snapped his personal three-game losing streak, though it was still a middling outing for the 33-year-old. He allowed a pair of goals to Noah Gregor in the first period before settling in. Koskinen improved to 26-12-4 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 44 appearances. Mike Smith will likely get the regular-season finale Friday versus the Canucks.