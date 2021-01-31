Koskinen made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over Toronto on Saturday night.

Koskinen has only registered a save percentage above .900 in three of his 10 starts. But given the Oilers' cap situation and Mike Smith's absence, he has been the league's busiest twinetender. Koskinen's record may not be great, but he's kept his team in games. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, he's likely to continue to deliver middling results simply due to exhaustion.