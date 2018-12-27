Koskinen will patrol the blue paint at home against the Canucks on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen gave up eight goals in his previous two outings while facing a combined 73 shots -- including his previous matchup with Vancouver in which he allowed three goals to find the back of the net in defeat. If the netminder can't re-discover his form soon, Cam Talbot could make a push to earn back the starting job.