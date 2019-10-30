Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Handed first loss of season
Koskinen stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
The Finnish netminder entered Tuesday night's game with a perfect 5-0-0 record, but Koskinen fell just short of picking up his sixth win in this one. Despite the loss, Koskinen could be in line for more work in the days and weeks to come, with Mike Smith struggling to keep the puck out of his net. That said, Smith will likely start Wednesday in Columbus, on the second half of a back-to-back.
