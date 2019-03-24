Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Helps team keep pace for wild-card
Kokinen made 31 saves Saturday, but that wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
So much for him being a decent streaming option against the league's worst team. Koskinen's save percentage on the day was only .886. Sometimes you're the windshield. Sometimes you're the bug. The only positive? The single point means the Oilers keep pace in the wild-card hunt. They're six points back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...