Kokinen made 31 saves Saturday, but that wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

So much for him being a decent streaming option against the league's worst team. Koskinen's save percentage on the day was only .886. Sometimes you're the windshield. Sometimes you're the bug. The only positive? The single point means the Oilers keep pace in the wild-card hunt. They're six points back.