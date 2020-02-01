Koskinen made 30 saves on 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Koskinen let a 2-0 lead slip away, but Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the night would be enough to earn the Finn a win. He improved to 15-9-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 28 starts. Koskinen started only two games in January -- he'll need Mike Smith to falter before he starts seeing much more playing time.