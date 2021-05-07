Koskinen failed to make a save on four shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Koskinen made the start Thursday, but after four straight shots ended up in the twine behind him, head coach Dave Tippett brought in Mike Smith to finish the game. The 32-year-old Koskinen had won three straight starts prior to Thursday's meltdown. He has a 12-12-0 record with a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 24 appearances. Thursday may have been his last start of the season, since Smith has had few missteps in 2020-21.