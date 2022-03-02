Koskinen posted a 39-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Koskinen turned in his best start of the season Tuesday, though the Flyers have hardly been competitive lately. They didn't make it easy on the Finn, who earned his sixth career shutout and his first since the 2019-20 campaign. The 33-year-old improved to 19-8-2 with a 3.02 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 30 games. As long as Koskinen's getting wins, he's likely to see more starts for the Oilers as they remain in competition on the playoff bubble. Next up is Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.