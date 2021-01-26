Koskinen will be between the pipes on the road versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen leads the league in games thus far, as he has started all seven of Edmonton's contests. In those outings, the netminder is 3-4-0 with a .907 save percentage and 3.18 GAA. The Finns' run of games even includes taking both sides of a back-to-back to open the year. If Troy Grosenick (COVID-19 protocols) can be cleared in time, Koskinen could get a day off either Saturday or Sunday against the Maple Leafs or Senators, respectively.