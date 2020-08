Koskinen will tend the twine for Monday's Game 2 clash with Chicago, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Koskinen came into Game 1 in relief of Mike Smith on Saturday and stopped 18 of 19 shots. Now the 31-year-old Finn will get the starting nod from the onset. With the firepower in front of him courtesy of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the netminder should have a good shot at picking up a win as the Oilers look to even the series.