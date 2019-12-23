Koskinen will get the starting nod against the Canucks on the road Monday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Koskinen jumps back into the crease following his 23-save win over Montreal on Saturday. The Finn has been inconsistent at best, as he posted a 2-3-0 record and 3.03 GAA in his previous five outings. The 31-year-old has seen the bulk of the workload of late and should continue to serve as the preferred option coming out of the Christmas break.