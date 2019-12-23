Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In goal Monday
Koskinen will get the starting nod against the Canucks on the road Monday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun reports.
Koskinen jumps back into the crease following his 23-save win over Montreal on Saturday. The Finn has been inconsistent at best, as he posted a 2-3-0 record and 3.03 GAA in his previous five outings. The 31-year-old has seen the bulk of the workload of late and should continue to serve as the preferred option coming out of the Christmas break.
