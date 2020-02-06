Koskinen will guard the crease in Thursday's home clash with San Jose, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.

Koskinen will make his fourth straight appearance between the pipes for the Oilers, having gone 1-1-0 with a 1.73 GAA in his prior three contests. After getting just two starts in January, the Finn appears to be reclaiming the No. 1 job from Mike Smith, though coach Dave Tippett will likely ride the hot hand down the stretch.