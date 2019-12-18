Koskinen will get the starting nod for Wednesday's road clash with St. Louis, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has been middling at best of last, as he went 2-3-0 with a 3.10 GAA in his last five outings. The netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the season, but could see Mike Smith get a few extra starts if he continue to struggle. Koskinen will square off with the Blues' No. 2 tender Jake Allen on Wednesday.