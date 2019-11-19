Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In net against surging Sharks
Koskinen will start Tuesday's game in San Jose, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Koskinen will be tasked with slowing down a Sharks team that's won six games in a row. The Finnish netminder has an outstanding 7-1-2 record this season, but he's slowed down noticeably following a 5-0-0 start.
