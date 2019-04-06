Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In net Saturday
Koskinen will defend the net during Saturday's regular-season finale against the Flames,
Koskinen has hit a rough patch down the stretch, allowing four or more goal in four of his last six starts. He carries a three-game losing streak into Saturday's season finale but will look to close out the season strong against a Flames club that will feature the majority of its usual lineup after many sat Wednesday.
