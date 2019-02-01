Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In net Sunday
Koskinen will start in the crease Sunday versus the Canadiens in Montreal, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
Koskinen has hit some hard times in net, allowing three or more goals in his last three starts, all of which turned up losses. The Canadiens own a 14-10-2 record with just a plus-4 goal differential on home ice, but they own seven wins in their last eight games prior to Saturday's clash with the Devils. Koskinen will have his work cut out for him to return to the win column.
