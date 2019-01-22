Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In net Tuesday
Koskinen will defend the home net Tuesday against the Red Wings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Despite a pair of disappointing showings his last two starts, Koskinen has shown the Oilers enough for them to earmark him for $4.5 million annually for three additional seasons. The 30-year-old netminder squares off against Red Wings club owning a minus-22 goal differential over 24 road games this season, eyeing his first win following the extension.
