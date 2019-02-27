Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: In net Wednesday
Koskinen will tend the road goal in Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
The 30-year-old perhaps deserved a better fate in his last seven starts, only accumulating a 2-3-2 record to go along with a 2.39 GAA and .920 save percentage in that span. Koskinen will have to be in top form when he takes on the fourth best scoring offense in the league (221).
