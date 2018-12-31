Koskinen will start Monday's game versus the Jets, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Finnish netminder's play has taken a turn for the worst of late, including getting pulled in his last start. Since beginning December with four wins in five attempts, Koskinen has lost his last three starts, posting a 5.23 GAA and .848 save percentage along the way. The Jets are no joke on offense and score the sixth most goals per game in the league. This seems like a matchup to stay away from if you own the 30-year-old netminder.